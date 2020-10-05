New home for Lealea teacher

The Grade Seven teacher, Wapu Tinaik James, had been commuting to and from school for the past three years with her two children.

However, she will no longer have to waste resources as she will be moving into her new home soon following the recent opening of the staff house.

“Today, I am more than happy that I will no longer be taking my children up and down to school. My children will now be residing in this new house that has been built by ExxonMobil,” she stated.

The Southern Highlands woman has been teaching in the Hiri West zone for seven years now. She shared that after teaching at the Papa Primary School for three years, she moved to Lealea, where she had been commuting long distances to and from the school.

She was one of four teachers who were living outside of the school due to accommodation issues.

Redscar High School in Porebada and Lealea Primary School each received a new and fully furnished staff house.

When handing over the house keys to James, PNG LNG Plant Manager, Alyssa Warner, said one of the most important ways to build the capacity of the nation is through education.

“When teachers and students have access to a safe and comfortable place to teach and learn, the likelihood of improved educational outcomes is significantly increased,” she said.

“Since the beginning of the PNG LNG Project, we have championed education programs within the Project area of the Hela, Southern Highlands, Gulf, Western and Central provinces, through school board governance program, scholarship and school infrastructure.”

(Grade Seven teacher, Wapu Tinaik James, in front of her new home)