New gear for Bereina court officials

Central Provincial Administrator Francis Koaba, Officials from the Division of Village Court and Land Mediation handed over the gear to the court officials at Bereina station.

Uniforms included work boots, a folding table and three chairs.

Kairuku Village Court Inspector Richard Naime said the new uniforms and equipment will offer a more professional look for the village court officials when attending to court cases in the villages.

Bereina village court area covers Bereina town, Bereina settlement, Bereina Village, Mainohana and Aviara/Oreke in Kairuku District. There are 17 villages in the district with 178 court officials that consist of 11 village court officials per court area.

The court uniforms and equipment were purchased under Provincial Support Infrastructure Programme (PSIP) funds for all village court areas in Central Province.