The truck is donated by AutoZeal International Limited. Its CEO, Bernard George, made the presentation to the PNG Fire Service.

The new fire truck is the second donated by Auto Zeal Company. It is expected to further improve fire responses with its modernized inbuilt water supply and more.

The keys to the new truck were delivered by Chief Executive Officer, Bernard George, to PNG Chief Fire Officer, Bill Roo at the graduation ceremony of 41 new fire fighters.

“The trucks you see of a smaller specification of a 2000 litre capacities so we increase the capacity and the engine power to ensure that we can cater this for any rural areas with one off load we can just go and do the fire exercise sufficiently.” George said.

Mr George said this particular fire truck is fitted with all the modern gadgets. It comes with ancillary power units, and pumps and foams for putting out oil fires as well. He said the pump is the most expensive element of the truck.

“It’s a kind of a combination unit with the leadership of PNG Fire Service approval. This is the second truck in the country; this particular truck has got multi-tasked capacity.

Auto Zeal was selected through a government tender process, having satisfied specifications by the PNG Fire Service.