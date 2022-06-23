New Facilities For Boisen Secondary

National Planning Secretary, Kone Samuel presented an additional cheque of K200, 000 to build other school facilities.

Present for the occasion was ENB Administrator Wilson Matava, Rabaul district administrator Peter Lapim, sitting Rabaul MP Dr Allan Marat, principal West Kankan and education officials.

Mr Samuel was a former student of the high School before its destruction caused by the twin volcanic eruptions and was impressed with the rapid developments when revived and elevated to secondary status three years ago.

He said the National Government would continue to support all education institutions in the country.

“In order to grow the nation, we need educated men and women. Teachers need to understand Vision 2050 and students need to know where we are progressing with this massive task to build a smart, healthy, wealthy society by 2050,” said Samuel.

He said teachers have a great task in ensuring that students are taught and given the best education, they must continue to reflect what they learnt in secondary school.

Mr Samuel said his department would continue to work closely with the ENB provincial administration and Boisen Secondary School board of management to progress developments.

The 5 in 1 staff houses cost K499, 000 funded by National Planning and was built by local contractor Jacom Limited, while Hongland Ltd constructed the administration block, science laboratory and home economics building at a cost of K3.4 million and funded under PSIP and DSIP.