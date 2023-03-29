New Erima school supports itself

Parents agreed to this in a meeting on Sunday 26 March, 2023, with the school board. Parents and the school administration plan to raise K250,000 towards infrastructure as they were told that the government has yet to provide the Tuition Fee Free component.

New Erima Primary school is now a junior High school but lacks infrastructure including a science laboratory, home economics classroom, practical skills classroom and computer laboratory for Grade 9 students.

Sadly, Term 1 of the academic year is nearing its end and the first batch of Grade 9s have been without teachers. Parents are very concerned.

Board Chairman Derrick Reuben told parents during the meeting, “Teaching Services Commission (TSC), has yet to approve the Secondary School structure positions based on the approval by Secretary and the baseline data provided since 2021. We are now going into the 7th week of the 2023 Academic year.

“We have researched that, there are 86,000 approved funded positions on the current Education Department Master Register, 68,000 teachers are currently on the payroll, leaving about 20,000 funded positions vacant in the system which can be easily deployed to the New Erima Secondary establishment.”

Mr Derrick said that the NCD District Education Board only approved for two classes and that means only 70 students continue from the 278 Grade 8. Not all of the 208 were fortunate enough to secure spaces in other secondary schools.

“They are virtually denying children’s legal rights under the 3-6-6 Government Policy Legal framework to be retained to continue their education. New Erima Primary is one of the approved schools in NCD to start implementing the 3-6-6 structure commencing in 2021.

“We have written to the Secretary in 2022, that we have embarked on instilling our lower secondary infrastructure capacity, currently mainly funded by the Parents and Citizens (P&C) and we had very much anticipated the 2022 Project Fees reimbursement to complement the funding to complete this stage of our program to commence grade.9 class in 2023.

“To date we still have not received the 2022 and now the 2023 project fees which the government continually (announcing) that it has been paid to the school accounts.

“Nothing is in the school account to this date,” said Mr Reuben.