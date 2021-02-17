New classrooms for Siar elementary

The students and community recently opened the ‘three-in-one’ building that has two classrooms and one office.

More than K45,000 was raised by the people at Siar Village to construct the building. The Madang District Development Authority (MDDA) also provided over K45,000 to the project.

Member for Madang, Bryan Kramer, who attended the opening, said the building is a result of the commitment of the students, parents, staff and the community.

He said for development to take place, there needs to be a plan, knowledge and funds.

“The school planned a three-in-one structure. They found a contractor with the knowledge to build it. And they raised their own money and asked the MDDA to cover the balance of the funds,” Kramer said.

He stated the district funds were given to the ward to encourage ownership of the initiative and to ensure the service reached the people directly.

(Madang MP, Bryan Kramer, and Siar Elementary School student Alisa Basopai with the keys to the classrooms and office)