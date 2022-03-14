New classroom for Wawin primary

With the opening of a modern classroom, the school is eyeing the top spot in Morobe Province.

Located a few metres from the Wawin National High School, the primary institution has over 200 students and nine teachers.

The school is a top performer in Morobe’s Huon Gulf district, placing first in 2020 and 2021, and ranking fourth out of over 300 primary schools in the province in 2020.

Head teacher, Hubert Rembo, pointed out that students from grades three and four had to use a makeshift classroom while they started building a new classroom in 2018.

It took them over four years to complete the building because funds from the project fees and government subsidy were insufficient.

“It’s a challenging environment,” he stated. “It was one of the problem schools but I came in, in 2017, and I changed the entire face of the school to what it is now.”

Rembo said they get K30,000 a year from government subsidy, and try to budget for the school’s operations as well as materials for the new classroom. Unfortunately, with funds trickling in slowly every year, some of the building materials had to be disposed due to weathering.

“And then I was fortunate that last year, the district gave the approval to fund and complete the building. And now that the building has been completed, I am very satisfied.

“This will enable me to boost the academic standard of Wawin Primary School.”

The K250,000 classroom was opened by Huon Gulf MP, Ross Seymour, and his district executives, on Friday, March 11th.