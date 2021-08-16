New classroom for Arifiran

The opening of the classroom signifies the continuous community-based support that the National Fisheries Authority is continuing to provide to communities that are in great need.

Tom said Morobe is embarking on bigger fisheries projects and it will soon become a fisheries hub. The Wagang fisheries wharf that NFA will build will derive huge economic returns for the province and the country as a whole.

Whilst addressing the school and communities at Arifiran, he said the commitment of building the classroom was made by the previous Minister and it is proper that he fulfilled it.

He urged parents and the community to look after the classrooms and other services that Government provides.

Minister Tom said: “We must invest well in our children’s education.

“Our children are our future.

“They will drive this nation forward when we are all gone so we must invest well in them.

“My challenge to you parents is that we are bringing government’s commitment but you as parents must do you part too to educate your children,” he said.

The Minister thanked the Marape-Basil Government for their strong leadership and said more community-based projects will be rollout in other provinces as well.