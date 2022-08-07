New Children’s Book Launched

The event in concurrent with the 2022 National Book Week saw 20 Buk bilong Pikinini students and two teachers visit the BSP POM Branch to launch the BbP 13 Books series, “When I Grow Up I want to be a Banker”.

BSP Group Chief Executive Officer, Robin Fleming officially launched the Book when reading the content to the BbP students.

Fleming said: “Books like this are first steps for children to learn about the basics of banking and finance, basically learning about money and how to save at an early age. This book will be helpful when giving students an overview of not only money but teach them the roles of a banker and significantly motivate them to become a banker one day.”

"In reality, adults don't get to interact with banks until they get a job or until they start saving. Children on the other end learn best through play-based learning from early years and books like this are great way to teach these kids.”

BbP Chief Executive Officer, Leanne Resson said; “The Book aims to teach students aged between 4 -8 basic financial education and what bankers do, especially pictorials of monies and short account of a banker’s day at the bank. The Book “When I Grow Up I want to be a Banker” is one of the 13 Books of “When I Grow Up” Book Series for Buk bilong Pikinini.

“With this series, we seeks to inform children about what is required for different professions. Not all children have the opportunity to come to work with their parents or understand what it takes to become an engineer, a banker or a pharmacist. It is vital for them to understand why they need an education,” said Resson.

“We are aiming to create a ‘mini library’ of professions which include a Store Manager, Farmer, Pilot, Teacher, ICT Officer, Paramedic, Banker, Pastry Chef, Pharmacist, Heavy Equipment Operator, Engineer, Nurse and Architect. We will be producing more this year to ensure the children see all the exciting opportunities they have and have something to aspire to,” she added.

The students also took an exciting but educational tour in the branch learning tasks performed by bank staff. They even took turns in counting cash using the cash machine and toped it all off with a visit to the branch Manager’s office.

BSP has so far invested over K24 million since 2012 in assisting Buk bilong Pikinini with their operations as well as maintaining and sustaining the three libraries in Lae, Goroka and Manus.

In 2019, financial literacy sessions were introduced at the libraries in partnership with the BSP team to teach the children the value of money and saving through fun and interactive games and activities.

BSP has been working in partnership with BbP since 2012 and have witnessed hundreds of children graduating from the program with acquired skills and positive behaviours.