A New Chick For The Nature Park

At the start of the breeding season, some old pandanus logs were placed inside the aviary to encourage our red-cheeked parrots to breed. The female and the male were observe nipping on one of the old logs to create a hole that would be the start of a nest chamber.

After sometime, the female was seen visiting the log frequently and disappearing into the nest chamber for long periods, curious, bird keepers, Joshua Heni and Rebecca Gaimbili carefully visited the log and saw two white eggs laid inside the log and they were both excited.

More frequent observation was done on a daily basis to track and ensure that incubation of was successful. After successful incubation by the mother and on the 17th day, the first egg hatched.

Joshua Heni said, “This was one of the happiest days in my line of duty to breed this species and to see new life come into existence.”

Unfortunately, the second egg didn’t hatch but over the following weeks, the first chick developed past each milestone with loving parents to care for it. Eventually the day came where the chick was big and strong enough to leave the nest, venture into the big flight aviary and take flight with its proud parents not too far away and to keep a close on it.

Wildlife Manager, Ishimu Bebe said, “Commitment and patience with the consistency of care given to the animals has resulted in the breeding of the Red Cheeked Parrot.”

It will take about one year before the staff can confirm the sex of the chick when it finally reaches maturity and grows it adult feathers.

Port Moresby Nature Park is an Animal Welfare Accredited Park and is committed to continue to maintain and give the best care for the animals.

The community can support the Park by visiting over the Easter long weekend while the Port Moresby Nature Park is running its Fairies in the park event so people can still have the chance to collect their limited edition Wild Animal Collector Card only available at the Park upon entry.