New buses for UPNG

NGCB Chief Operating Officer, Paul Ketombing, handed over the keys of a 25-seater coaster bus and a 15-seater HiAce bus to UPNG Acting Registrar Roboam Kakap at the Ela Motors, Badili Showroom in Port Moresby.

The donation is part of NGCB's "give back program," which aims to support education and community development.

Mr. Ketombing expressed pride in partnering with UPNG to provide the buses, which he believes will enhance the educational experience of students and contribute to the university's growth.

Mr. Kakap expressed gratitude for the donation, which he said will make a significant difference in the daily lives of students, faculty, and staff.

The university is currently facing transportation issues due to the unavailability of roadworthy vehicles.

The 25-seater coaster bus will be used by students, and the 15-seater HiAce bus will be used by the School of Humanities and Social Sciences.

The buses will be operated by UPNG’s transportation department, ensuring proper maintenance and use.

This timely donation is expected to help the university achieve its key result areas and continue to deliver quality education, research, and service to Papua New Guinea and the Pacific.