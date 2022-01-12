New Beginnings For Young Men

The mission’s 14-week Life Skills Training program has proven to not be a straight forward approach for many of the young men coming from varying backgrounds; many struggling with a sense of belonging and leaving behind a life of bad habits and decisions.

Through the training program, the young men are provided basic necessities of accommodation, daily meals, toiletries, employment advice and many others. For many of them, discipline, fellowship and strong boundaries are newly introduced concepts challenging them to step out of what they once knew as the norm, to a life of respect, faith, and honest hard work.

Joe Mitakaiva, a young man from Karama, Malalaua in the Gulf Province, grew up in KC settlement in Port Moresby. He first enrolled in 2020 but had to exit the program because he was battling what was brought on by the change in lifestyle at the centre.

Joe decided he had to finish the program and went back. He is now in the third phase of the 14-week program and has been made a leader in the gardening department.

Kevin Kennedy, a graduate trainee of the program, now a staff, encourages other young men in the city to seek out City Mission’s program at Life Skills Centre.