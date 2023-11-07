New aid post a big help for community

This initiative is a collaborative effort by Save the Children’s Safe Children Healthy Mothers (SCHM) nutrition project, in partnership with the East Sepik Provincial Health Authority (PHA) and the local Sarkim community.

This commissioned aid post promises to have a profound impact on the health and nutrition of the approximately 1,300 residents of this remote community. Previously, they endured a grueling 2.5-hour trek to access medical services at the Wombisa or Kaukia Health Facility, leading to significant healthcare challenges.

Sarkim Ward Councillor, Philip Kinbange, revealed that issues like malnutrition and child stunting plagued the community. Moreover, mothers faced significant challenges accessing healthcare due to the long distances they had to traverse. As a response, the community, guided by Save the Children's training, identified the need for an aid post within their vicinity.

Under the SCHM project, local leaders, including Kinbange, alongside women and youth leaders from Sarkim, formed a Community Development Committee (CDC). This committee was tasked with devising and implementing nutrition-sensitive projects to address health and nutrition concerns in their community. Their ultimate solution was the construction of the new aid post.

Wosera-Gawi District Health Manager, Stanley Masi, recognized the pivotal role played by Save the Children in enhancing primary healthcare services in communities. The initiative aligns with the East Sepik Provincial Health Authority's goal to build and maintain 200 aid posts within the province, with Sarkim aid post becoming an integral part of this effort.

Ronny Inaha, SCHM Project Manager, expressed enthusiasm about the initiative, emphasizing its commitment to improving the lives of the most vulnerable community members, particularly children and women.

The aid post is expected to significantly enhance maternal and child health and nutrition practices in Sarkim.

Crucially, the SCHM project has received support from the Australian Government through the Australian NGO Cooperation Program. Its objectives include reducing child stunting, combating family violence, and promoting healthy practices in communities.

Key benefits of the new aid post include a notable reduction in maternal and child mortality rates, improved nutrition practices, and an overall enhancement in the quality of life for local villagers.