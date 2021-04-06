Neighborhood participates in Easter Tournament

The competition started on Good Friday and saw twenty teams comprising of residents, battle it out to make it to the grand final and get a shot at the top prize money of K1000.

The tournament was sponsored by local businessman and Kennedy Estate resident, Derrick Mara, owner of the ID24 chain of shops in Port Moresby.

Tournament coordinator and resident, Karo Ray said close to four hundred residents turned up to play, support and socialize with one another over the weekend.

She said, “This tournament is the first of its kind in PNG and it is a good opportunity for residents to get together and socialise and celebrate Easter together. The teams are all families that live I the compound.”

Participant Antoinette Kia, expressed her gratitude to Mr Mara and said she was happy to be out of the house and spending the day with her neighbors.

“I have lived here for over six years and this is the first time something like this has happened and I am very happy to be taking part in the games. I am a shift worker and a mother of three so I don’t have much time to play sports, but these games has given me the opportunity to come out and meet my neighbors and get to know those who are also living here.”

The grand final will be held this week Sunday, with prize presentation to follow.