NCES Annual Conference

Thirty-three representatives from the dioceses around Papua New Guinea gathered at the Emmaus Conference Centre in Port Moresby.

Secretary for Education Dr. Uke Kombra officiated the conference and spoke about interventions and reforms of the education department.

The sessions focused on the 1.6.6 Structure, FODE Expansion, Project Proposals, School Minimum Standard Frame work, Curriculum updates (ECE & CCVE), Board of Management Roles and Responsibilities, Teacher Appointment Process, Education Policy Formulation, SLIP Policy, Child Protection Policy and IT Training.

Facilitators of the sessions included Director General Services Jean Tarviri, Senior Prof. Assistant FODE General Services Joyce Pogla, Caritas Australia Roslyne Kuniata, Teacher Education & Inspections Division Paul Ainui, Curriculum Division Ghandi Lavaki, Measurement Services Division Mr Arulappan, Commissioner for Operation of Teaching Services Commission Maini Ugaia, and Policy & Planning Peter Kants.

Also, present from the Catholic Bishops Conference were Right Relationships in Ministry Secretary Sr Ancy John, Information and Technology Department Zico Mark.

Bishop of Kerema, Bp Pedro Baquero sdb, highlighted retreats, morning and afternoon prayers and religious education in the lessons. Resolutions were then made to promote these activities in schools.

The Secretariat invited resource people from Department of Education (DOE) to speak about the reforms and policies that are in place.

NCES Secretary Michal Ova said “We brought in resource people so that they can update our education secretaries and coordinators on these policies and reforms especially in agency education and how we are to support the Department of Education in implementing the various policies and plans.”

Ova further stated that the diocesan representatives presented their regional reports and areas where challenges are major or common, the NCES will make resolutions and recommendations to the Bishops at the Annual General Meeting in June to consider.

In the following months, the NCES team will travel to the dioceses to monitor and evaluate the outcomes of the actions that are to be implemented as discussed at the conference.