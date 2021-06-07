NCD celebrates World Environment Day

Over six hundred school children from twelve different schools in Port Moresby participated in seedling planting today.

The World Environment Day program included stakeholders and partners of the Amazing Port Moresby programme.

People took park in seedling planting, project exhibitions, and poetry. A community dance and fresh produce by vendors were some of the other highlights.

Governor for Northern Province, Gary Juffa stated the importance of trees. From cleansing the air that people breathe, purifying water, to being the homes for all different types of creatures. Trees are of great importance.

“Today we are facing a global crisis, and it will be up to you young leaders, to help solve this crisis. To help us rebuild our forests, to help us rebuild our eco systems.”

Juffa added: “But you can make a difference, you young leaders, and planting a tree is making a difference. You are taking part in one of the most, greatest efforts of humanity, which is to give back and you are giving back to nature, you are giving back to earth. The only home we have.”

Minister for Environment, Conservation and Climate Change, Wera Mori challenged all who were present to think about how everyone contributes to the changes that is taking place in the environment, in regard to the emergence of the irreversible impacts of climate change.

“Have we done enough, are we leaders of today, are we responsible enough to basically secure your future. What would be the circumstances and the situations if we don’t take any action, how are we going to respond to the effects of climate change.”

Minister Mori encouraged that one way PNG can contribute to mitigating the impact of climate change is by planting trees.