NBPOL Lends a Hand

This week, NBPOL donated 1,400 COVID testing kits to the Goroka Provincial Hospitals’ Emergency Department, and four oxygen concentrators destined for selected district health facilities.

This donation was made by NBPOL Country Manager, Robert Nilkare and would go towards helping the province manage its high community transmission rate.

Recently appointed Chairman of the Eastern Highlands Provincial Health Authority (EHPHA), Fego Kiniafa, received the donation. He thanked NBPOL for saving the lives of thousands of people.

“COVID has impacted us all and in times like this, support from business houses is needed so that collectively, we can address this pandemic locally,” Kiniafa said.

“Words cannot explain how grateful we are, on behalf of the 800,000 people of Eastern Highlands, for this timely donation from NBPOL and the people of the New Guinea Islands region.

“This is a significant donation. It will go a long way in saving the lives of thousands of people, meet the challenges of widespread community transmission, and for this, we are grateful,” he said.

Kiniafa added that the shutdown of about four weeks in the province had also given the EHPHA some breathing space to plan on how best to manage community transmission in the province.

He admitted that the lock down had not been good for business, as well as the everyday functioning of people in the province, but good discussions on better ways of working were made.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, NBPOL has donated supplies to hospitals in the oil palm producing provinces of Milne Bay, Northern, West New Britain, New Ireland, Madang and Morobe.

Eastern Highlands is an exception of one of few ‘outside’ provinces to be assisted by NBPOL given its current situation, the immediate need for testing kits at the hospitals, and because there are many people from the oil palm-producing provinces living in the province.