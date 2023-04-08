Nazarene Hospital Improving Healthcare Delivery

The hospital's expanded health services have benefited over 60,000 patients from Jiwaka and neighboring areas in the Highlands region.

Between 2006 and 2018, the Nazarene Hospital received three grants totaling PGK24 million from the PNG-Aus Partnership's Incentive Fund.

These grants have enabled the hospital to make critical upgrades, including the installation of a new hydroelectric system, the construction of new patient and treatment facilities, and the upgrade of the hospital to provincial hospital status.

The hospital now treats an additional 12,000 patients annually, and medical students from across Papua New Guinea can access clinical training at the hospital's expanded facilities, improving the quality of national healthcare.

The commitment to promoting #HealthForAll remains a priority, and through initiatives like the PNGAus Partnership, Australia continues to work with the people of PNG to expand and improve the reach and quality of healthcare service delivery.

The support given to hospitals like the Nazarene Hospital in Kudjip is crucial in making a significant impact on the health and wellbeing of communities in PNG.