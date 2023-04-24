Nauti road upgraded

Work on the nine kilometre Nauti Road included preparations to existing pavement and cleaning of table drains and turn outs, construction of safety berms, regravelling on selected sections, cleaning of existing culverts and installation of new culverts with end treatments like headwalls.

HVM’s superintendent for local content and agriculture, Lawrence Sipala, explained that the activity was funded partially by Harmony, and partially under Hidden Valley’s Benefit Sharing Agreement between the mine and landowners.

“Our stakeholders from Nauti identified a number of projects they felt would help them in their efforts to create sustainable income opportunities,” he said.

“We already run several agriculture, poultry and coffee projects with them, so when they said they’d like the road to be fixed, we made it one of our priorities.

“The better road conditions mean they can travel quicker to the markets with their produce, and access the important services in Bulolo or even Lae.”

Travel time on the road between Nauti village and HVM’s Access Road has reduced significantly from just under two hours before maintenance, to 20 minutes after the upgrades.

“Keeping the road in good condition also makes a big difference to the community’s safety and health, especially in an emergency,” Sipala added.

“Even minutes can be the difference between life and death situations sometimes, so we’re very happy with the fact that we’ve been able to really reduce the amount of travel time for the villagers.”