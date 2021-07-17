Namatanai lawyers conduct awareness

One of the facilitators, Vanessa Nongkas Kihanges, a consultant with Miarosa Consultants, said the aim of the event was to educate participants on their basic legal rights, the court system, court procedures and penalties under various laws, such as the Summary Offences Act and Criminal Code.

The workshops were conducted on June 27th to July 2nd at Bo Village, Namatanai Village, Punam Market and Karu Village.

Around 30 villagers attended each event, sponsored through the Papua New Guinea Australia Alumni Association grant program and various donors who contributed in kind.

“We’re planning to do these workshops annually so that a lot more Namatanai people are aware of their rights,” said Kihanges, who also hails from Namatanai district.

The group of volunteers included Lucy Sabo Kelis who owns Sabo Lawyers in Port Moresby and Hannah-Jan Rangou, a second year Diploma of Prosecutions student at UPNG Law School.

The workshops came about after discussions on law and order issues in Namatanai and how lawyers from Namatanai could assist in educating the local population.

(One of the free sessions hosted at Namatanai village, New Ireland Province)