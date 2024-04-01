Nakanai DDA Boosts Education Infrastructure

The Airmens Memorial Primary School in Ewasse and the Gomu Early Childhood Learning Centre in the East Nakanai LLG are the proud recipients of these new facilities.

The ceremonies were graced by the presence of Francis Maneke, Minister for Oil Palm Industry and Nakanai MP, who had the honour of opening the programs in Ewasse and Gomu, emphasizing the crucial role of education in shaping the future.

Addressing the attendees, Minister Maneke urged parents to actively engage in their children's upbringing while commending the government's continuous efforts to bolster educational resources.

He underscored the importance of collaboration between communities and authorities in fostering a conducive learning environment.

Expressing his aspirations for the district, Minister Maneke articulated his vision of nurturing a generation of skilled and productive individuals who will contribute to the development of Nakanai, the province and the nation.