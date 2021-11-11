Muthuvel Visits Bali Vitu

During his electoral visit, Muthuvel visited Bali Vitu island on Sunday, 7th of November and opened a new classroom at Rukaboroko and Navandau primary schools. Both schools are in ward four of Bali/Vitu LLG.

He also presented a sawmill to Bali Vitu LLG before traveling by boat to Kumburi to open another double classroom.

The team left for Small Vitu for the opening of the Rangu Aid Post and overnight at Lambe village in Big Vitu.

On day three, Governor Muthuvel and his team traveled to Meto village for the official opening of the Meto aid post.

The Governor also visited churches and communities and encouraged people to change their attitudes. He appealed to the people to change and appreciate the Government services provided.

Governor Muthuvel added: “Building infrastructure is not the only solution, but people’s attitude must change, while the provincial administration focuses more on building human resources.