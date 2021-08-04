Musave Community Health Post

The communities include Jurinofi, Unakafe, Nasenangka, Fomu 2, Musave, Tivinofi, Bitebe, Jenofi, Sonofi, Atiforo, Kerefa, Teveo, Tinkfio and Kurufi.

The brand new modern Community Health Post is being completed. It will be officially opened on Thursday August 12, 2021.

The opening will take place at Musave, where the health post is located.

The Community Health Post is jointly funded by the Asian Development Bank, the National Government, the National Department of Health and the Eastern Highlands Provincial Health Authority.