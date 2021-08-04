 

Musave Community Health Post

BY: Loop Author
08:19, August 4, 2021
37 reads

About forty thousand people from 15 villages and hamlet communities in the Kamano Number 2 LLG of Kainantu District, Eastern Highlands will soon benefit from a new Community Health Post facility.

The communities include Jurinofi, Unakafe, Nasenangka, Fomu 2, Musave, Tivinofi, Bitebe, Jenofi, Sonofi, Atiforo, Kerefa, Teveo, Tinkfio and Kurufi.

The brand new modern Community Health Post is being completed. It will be officially opened on Thursday August 12, 2021.

The opening will take place at Musave, where the health post is located.

The Community Health Post is jointly funded by the Asian Development Bank, the National Government, the National Department of Health and the Eastern Highlands Provincial Health Authority.

Tags: 
Musave Community Health Post
Kamano Number 2 LLG
Kainantu District
Eastern Highlands Province
Author: 
loopauthor
  • 37 reads