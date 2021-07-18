MOU Signed For Western Province Development

OTDF Chief Executive Officer Havini Vira said, “Save the Children PNG is a recognised NGO, one of the biggest here in PNG that do a lot of work in the development space. They will provide tremendous technical support to OTDF’s Community Development programs. Having well established networks with schools in Western is a bonus in this arrangement.”

Mr Vira said SCPNG have trained professionals who can provide OTDF the needed support to effectively deliver service in communities captured under the Community Mine Continuation Agreement (CMCA).

SCPNG and OTDF will share information, provide logistical support and capacity building, and collaborate on project design and implementation to support work in health, education, protection, nutrition, food security & livelihoods and water and sanitation. This work will ensure the active participation of communities and especially women and children.

“Through this partnership Save the Children is looking forward to working with OTDF in strengthening our capacities to deliver projects that will benefit women, children and communities in Western province,” said SCPNG Pacific Regional Director Gerry Dyer.