MoU Paves Way For Resource Centre

Eastern Highland Provincial Administration (EHPA) and the Research and Conservation Foundation of PNG (RCF) signed a Memorandum Of Agreement (MOA) on Tuesday 22 February to establish the Resource Centre.

This partnership agreement was made possible through the USAID Lukautim Graun Program’s ongoing support and the in-kind and monetary contributions from RCF and EHPA. This means RCF PNG and EHP Administration have formally committed to setting up an information storage centre that will benefit many people in the province.

Eastern Highlands Provincial Administrator, John Gimiseve and Director of RCF, Dr. Sangion Appiee Tiu were signatories to the MoA. Mr Gimiseve thanked the Unites States for its assistance through the Lukautim Graun Program managed by Cardno.

“Thank you USAID for the partnership arrangement and I look forward to working with you in the years to come,”Mr Gimiseve said.

Dr. Tiu said: “Research and Conservation Foundation of PNG is a nationally managed not-for-profit organization that has been delivering conservation interventions through education and sustainable rural livelihoods programs for over 20 years.

“The Foundation is not new to Eastern Highlands Province, as it has been in Eastern Highlands for 35 years and has the experience and expertise to move forward with the objectives of the MoA.”

USAID’s Lukautim Graun Program Deputy Chief of Party, Tom Pringel said USAID funded Lukautim Graun Program is pleased to facilitate the process for both parties to reach an agreement through the signing of the MoA.

“This paves the way for collaboration in providing a hub for information storage and dissemination for the people of EHP.”



Mr Pringel further highlighted that the Provincial Resource Centre provides a useful depository for research, resource, and awareness materials that the public can access.

The EHPA has committed, through the MoA to engage with other organisations and partners who share a similar goal to work with RCF to develop the resource centre and make available natural resources, agriculture and livestock.

RCFPNG will make available office space at its North Goroka compound to accommodate the Provincial Resource Centre, free of charge during the Term of the agreement.

In addition, among RCFPNG’s responsibilities outlined in the MoA is selection and storage of resource materials such as books, posters, newsletters, and DVDs for the centre.