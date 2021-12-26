Mothers Share Christmas Meal 

This was what the Catholic Church Mothers living around Madang town said when they paid a visit to the Jomba police station cell to share food and have fellowship with more than 10 detainees inside the cell.
The mothers yesterday after the Christmas service went to the police station to share the word of God with the detainees and gave them meals that they prepared. The mothers encourage them not to forget that God is the source of everything.
Madang police commander Acting Supt Mazuc Rubiang thanked the mothers for their visit as it lifted the spirits of the detainees. He said their visit can bring a message to them not to do anything wrong in the future that will return them to the police cell.