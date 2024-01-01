Mothers back community policing

Their efforts will contribute to the provincial police operation "Kisim Bek Hangu Panu, Sain Habe.

The mothers reside at the notorious DCA compound known for its criminal and illegal activities.

In a move to minimize crime, they have engaged youths to set up Community Policing Unit Zones around the ward areas.

Mothers being wary of eviction have come to initiate this under Ward 8 women's president Solange Akuani.

On the eve of the new year, boys from the Pool B zone confiscated gas bottles and equipment that were used to brew homebrew or steam. These will be handed over to the police today.

Youths have come out and spoken about the risks involved when carrying out these operations however, they want to see change.

They are calling on authorities to fund this community initiative and to make sure the work is continued throughout the year.

Mothers and community leaders have seen change within the community and would like the government and business houses to provide incentives for the youths engaged in the good work.