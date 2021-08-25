Morobe Schools gets support

Morobe Provincial Government allocated over K1.7 million for this first of its kind initiative.

The cheque presentations were handed over to each school representative at the Lae Secondary School on Monday August 16th, 2021.

An additional three new vehicles were also presented to School inspectors.

Immanuel Lutheran High School teacher, Phillip Buseng said after 40 years of establishment, this is the first kind of support the school has received either from government or any other agency.

Morobe Governor Ginson Saonu said strict guidelines for tenders of development for each school will be in place and a working committee will be spearheaded to check on funds utilized by the schools.

Governor Saonu said the funding support will be made a policy to be budgeted annually for all schools in the next 10 years, in line with the Kundu Vision 2048.