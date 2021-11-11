Moresby South faces water woes

This has affected the health of residents and learning of students who attend the local primary school.

For years community members of the Moresby South community have been walking long distances to the communal taps to fetch water for their daily use, thus, when the water tap ran dry, tempers flared.

Residents gathered early this morning to block off the road leading into Kila Barracks and Konebada.

Community Leader, Michael Kapikoro said they have been having water supply issues over the past three to four years and it has become a burden to the community.

“This is an ongoing issue that has been going on for almost four years. The Government has enforced the Niupla Pasin protocol and how are we going to implement this here when there is no water?”

He said they had put up the roadblock to get relevant authorities to come down and address the issue.

Moresby South Manager, Aisop Mol was at the scene to speak with community leaders in the areas was caused by a technical fault at the Mt Eriama Sewage and Water Treatment plant, which would be resolved soon.

“Right now, the reason there is low pressure and no water, because there is ongoing work from Badili al the way to Gabutu to put in 150ml pipes all the way to Taikone.

“In two weeks’ time, the pipe will reach Taikone. We have spoken with Water PNG and after this is done, the flow of water into the affected areas will be good.”

Mr Mol urged the communities to remove the roadblocks, saying that the only people affected by this move are the communities themselves.

Officer in Charge of the Vabukori Health Centre, Pere Luru said he has been living in the community for three years and has witnessed the hardships faced daily to fetch water.

He said the lack of consistently running water has also given rise to the number of skin infections and water borne diseases among other health problems presented at the health centre.

“Skin infections have been increasing in the area, our tally shows that more than 75 per cent of patients that come to the clinic are there for skin infections, diarrhea and typhoid. These diseases are all waterborne problems,” said Luru

He has also seen an increase in the number of people coming to the clinic regarding back aches and shoulder pains from carrying water buckets and bottles.

“When there is no water, we close the clinic. I should have closed the clinic and moved to another area but I have been improvising without the water and even joining the community to go and fetch water.”

Luru said he raised the issue with the Department of Health, who provided him with a water tank for the clinic, but he is yet to fill the tank due to no running water.

Located within the respective communities is Sevese Morea Primary School, has had classes disrupted and student absenteeism has increased due to the continuous water woes.

The school PNC Chairman, Robert Lausi said classes at the school have been ending early at 10am or at lunchtime due to the lack of running water.

Chairlady of the School Board, Alice Dihm confirmed that the water issue has affected the punctuality of both students and teachers.

She said they brought this to the attention of the Department of Education authorities but have yet to receive a response from them.

“We would like water to be restored because it is unhygienic and facilities of the school cannot be used. We will have a rapid spread of diseases if there is no water,” she added.

One of the mothers in the community, Sharon Miri, expressed her disappointment at the situation.

“Most of the time it’s the ladies carrying containers with the children. We have sleepless nights walking to get water and it is not safe for us. Because of this routine, someone was hurt and is in hospital.”

“We can take a whole day to fetch water. If there is no water, we can spend the day going back and forth to check if the water is back on. This can continue into the night.”

Miri said most times, the women and children bath in the sea and rinse with what little water they have.

She called on the Member for Moresby South, Justin Tkatchenko to settle the issue so that water supply is restored.

Meantime, Mr Mol said the communal taps are the responsibility of Water PNG and they are in charge of the supply to the area.

“The Moresby South office has done its part by putting in place the infrastructure needed to carry water into the community and it’s now over to Water PNG to supply the water.

“We have however spoken with their management and they have agreed to help the community by sending water carts to supply water to the residents. Our office will assist where we can.”

Water PNG could not be reached for a comment.