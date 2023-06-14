Moresby South continues to assist MSME

Upon receiving acquittals, Tkatchenko stated that as an electorate it was the first if its kind initiative, especially monitoring and evaluation involving women's groups and associations.

"It is important to acquit because what we were given are public monies so we must ensure that the funds are used properly. We just couldn't give you the money alone. We made sure you received financial knowledge and literacy so you all knew how to look after your income and to spend the money properly. You need to know how to account for your money and bank your funds,” MP Tkatchenko said.

He said the Moresby South Office under his care also supports individuals from different wards to help with their businesses.

He also acknowledged the team who had set up the training courses for financial literacy, which had enabled the women to understand what this business is all about.

"From the South side, I'm proud of you all, of what you have done and what we will continue to do. The overwhelming majority in the last election showed that you want to continue the good work that we have been doing together. We are going to continue to do that over the next four years no matter what anybody says, we are here together. We are going to keep on empowering you, making you economically viable and strong.

"Moresby South has the most markets in this city, so it's enabling our women and our youths and people from the electorate to sell their products in a safe and healthy environment. Over the last two years, we have spent from the national government, NCDC, and Moresby South a total of K5 million, which had all been acquitted,” stated Tkatchenko.

He added that the acquittal would be put together with Moresby South and submitted to the Department of Implementation Rural Development.

Molly O'Rourke from Vabukori Women's Development Association thanked Tkatchenko and the District Development Authority for assisting with building the Resource Centre.

"We have set up the building to equip the women so they can work and look after themselves and their families. We would like to empower our women to work their way out of poverty, create opportunities, care for their families, and upskilled their talents and work towards strengthening their communities." O'Rourke said.

Pastor Ruth Moses from the Watch Women Prayer also acknowledged Member Tkatchenko for the support through the SME program.

With the assistance given as the capital money of K10, 000 was used to generate and raise more funds with the help of NCD Governor, Powes Parkop to purchase a motor vehicle.

The event concluded with the launching of a new truck for the Watch Women Prayer team.