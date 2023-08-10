More workshops planned by Autonomy Secretariat

Currently, a law-making workshop is being conducted in Gazelle District. On Monday, it was held in Kokopo, then yesterday, in Rabaul. Pomio will have its turn on August 21st.

Legal consultant with the Secretariat, Matalau Nakikus, said ideally, this program would be better rolled out in two or three days, but he gave the assurance that follow-up workshops will be hosted to assist the districts and LLGs.

Nakikus had a session on the steps and processes required in the ‘Passing of Provincial and Local Level Government laws’ and urged managers to seek legal support from the Secretariat, as well as the legal office within the ENBPA, given there are no legal officers at the district and LLGs.

He said legislation drafting is not easy, but as long as the processes under the Organic Law on Provincial and Local Governments are adhered to, the managers can be able to formulate laws for the province and LLGs.

“Section 141 of the Organic Law provides that provincial and LLG laws can only come into effect after 60 days, from when it is physically served to the Minister responsible for Provincial and LLG Affairs or/and the Attorney General,” he said.