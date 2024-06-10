 

More support for Mulitaka

June 10, 2024
In response to the recent landslide disaster in the Mulitaka district of Enga Province, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) and Coca-Cola ASEAN South Pacific have extended a helping hand to the Enga Disaster office.

This aims to provide crucial assistance to the affected families grappling with the aftermath of last month's devastating event.

Expressing solidarity with the affected communities, CCEP's Sales & Commercial Director Tim Solly, underscored the company's commitment to supporting those in need during such trying times.

"Our condolences to the families of those that perished in the landslide," remarked Solly, emphasizing the significance of providing aid to those displaced by the disaster.

A substantial contribution comprising 200 cartons of Nature’s Own Water and 50 cartons of assorted Coca-Cola brands was handed over to Ben Sarett, representing the Enga Disaster Centre.

This supply of water and drinks is poised to offer critical relief to the displaced families, offering them a semblance of support and comfort amidst the adversity they face.

