More Churches To Get Support

This was one of the main suggestions made to improve social inclusion in New Hanover shared with the Treasurer and Member for Kavieng, Ian Ling-Stuckey, during a Community Development Forum (CDF) held on Sunday at Kone village in West Lavongai.

During the event, Ling-Stuckey presented funding of K100, 000 to the Baungung Revival Church. Minister Ling-Stuckey said social inclusion is the process of improving the terms on which individuals and groups take part in society.

According to the World Bank, social inclusion is the right thing to do, and it also makes good economic sense.

“One of the social challenges I have been confronted with since entering Parliament in 1997, is how to deal with the proliferation of church denominations in Kavieng and how can the KDDA support them, to become more relevant in their rural environments,” he said.

Mr Ling-Stuckey said while there seems to be some success with the Church Partnership Program improving the capacity of churches to deliver crucial health and education services, especially in rural areas.

He said many district development authorities in PNG needed advice on how they can assist more with the vital services provided by both mainstream and smaller churches.