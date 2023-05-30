MOH 7th season ambassadors announced

These men were nominated by their families and communities because of the courage they have shown in maintaining peace, addressing violence, and for being role models in their communities.

To date, the MOH Campaign has awarded 107 men across the nation on the outstanding work they are doing in their communities to build peace and address drivers of violence in their community.

The MOH ambassadors for season seven are; Johannes Kundal from Enga Province (Highlands region ambassador and Unsung Hero Award recipient), Peter Supa from Simbu Province (Highlands region ambassador), Michael Yapi from Western Highlands Province (Highlands region ambassador).

Stanley Bakere from NCD (Southern region ambassador and Unsung Hero Award recipient), Jimmy L. Bunny from NCD (Southern region ambassador), Michael K. Ikavape from NCD (Southern region ambassador), Duaro Embi from Morobe Province (Momase region ambassador and Unsung Hero Award recipient), Awok Awok from Madang Province (Momase region ambassador), Noel Sirias from East Sepik Province (Momase region ambassador).

Samson Kelu from West New Britain Province (Islands region ambassador and Unsung Hero Award recipient), Pastor Mishael Zairere from West New Britain Province (Islands region ambassador), and Jonathan Mesulam from New Ireland Province (Islands region ambassador).

The MOH Awards night which was on the 3rd of May, 2023 announced the MOH Ambassadors and was a success through the support of regional sponsors namely Digicel PNG for Islands Region, BSP Group for Southern Region, Atlas Steel for Momase Region, Santos for Highlands Region, with PNG Air as the official carrier and Airways Hotel providing accommodation.

Prime Minister, James Marape was also in attendance appreciated Digicel Foundation for running the Men of Honour campaign for seven seasons and thanked the sponsors for making the event possible.

‘’This country needs men in all sectors to take leadership. I am inspired by the stories of those fine gentlemen. If you want your country to be better, it starts with you, it starts with me. It starts with us in where our circle of influence is the greatest. Like the twelve who came up tonight, they are doing their bit in their corner of our country. Thank you Digicel Foundation for making wonderful stories come out from every corner of our country,” The PM stated.

Digicel PNG Group CEO Colin Stone expressed that the company was privileged to be part of the development stories of the communities that Digicel works in.

‘’The key tool that that will help shift the culture around some of these aggressive cultural norms is storytelling and role modeling. That is why the Men of Honour focuses on changing the narrative around the violence, by telling the stories of these positive role models. Today we celebrate them.”