Modilon Hospital receives Christmas donations

This will enable the hospital to provide special meals for patients during the festive period.

Golden Rise Investments came with two truckloads of gifts while RD Tuna Canners also joined with 171 cartons of eggs from their Vidar Chicken Farm.

Golden Rise Investments wished the hospital staff, management and all patients a happy Christmas wishing the patients well this festive season..

The presentation was done to the catering department of Modilon Hospital and received by the Administration Manager, John Jeremiah.

This is not the first time Golden Rise Investments has donated to the hospital, they have done this for more than four years since setting up in the province 10 years ago as part of their corporate and social responsibility.

Modilon General Hospital representative, John Jeremiah thanked GSI for their continuous support to the hospital in ensuring patients and guardians are well catered for during the festive season.

He said patients will be happy as they are used to the same menu offered at the hospital but with the gifts it will ensure they get special meals, something different and savory.

He also appreciated the variety of gifts which met most of the needs of the different age groups. Calcium and protein products are needed at the pediatric ward and were included in the donation, much of which is expensive to continuously source using the hospital funds alone. During the donation formalities, RD Tuna Canners also dropped off 171 egg cartons from its Vidar Chicken farm.

GSI also donated similar items to Beon Correctional Institution the following day as well.