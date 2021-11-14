Miss Relaxo Enters Pageant

As Miss Relaxo she received a cheque of K25,000 from her sponsor towards her Miss PNG Pacific Islands journey for 2021.

Passionate about entrepreneurship and hoping to be financially independent one day, Ms Nicholas, from Central Province is the latest entrant in the Miss PNG Pacific Islands Pageant.

She said: “I thank Relaxo for the opportunity to be part of the MPIP and for supporting me. I am happy to represent the brand Relaxo.

Ms Nicolas is a talented tailor and will design her outfit in the 2021 pageant, interestingly she was the wardrobe designer for Miss Madang 2018, Leoshina Kariha, who went on to become Miss PNG and later Miss Pacific Islands.

The young lass is entering the pageant because of the opportunities that come from the MPPIP program.

“I have watched MPIP and the work they do for young women in PNG and to be part of the journey this year is awesome. MPIP continues to provide opportunities for young women and a brighter future,” she said.

Trends is happy to see a young and vibrant female represent its brand Relaxo.

The Director of Trends (PNG) International, Lili Lai said the company had witnessed the good work done by the MPIP PNG platform over the last 10 years and decided to take their support one-step further by recommending one of its suppliers, Relaxo Footwear to sponsor a contestant.

“We have been a sponsor of the Pageant by providing our beauty, hair and makeup services to the contestants over the years including during the Miss Pacific Islands Regional Pageant in 2019 and the recent Bmobile Project Runway.

“During our association with the Pageant we have seen many young women transform to becoming women with a purpose in life, aspiring to do better for themselves, their families and their communities.”

MPPIP Chairperson, Molly O’Rouke said they first met Josie in 2018 and it was great to see her represent be part of this year’s pageant.

She welcomed Miss Relaxo 2021 to the Miss PNG Pacific Islands Pageant and thanked the Niumi and Relaxo management for their support.

Mrs O’Rourke said: “MPIP PNG had not held a pageant since 2019 due to COVID-19 and that has affected young women who receive assistance from the MPIP PNG Scholarship Fund.”