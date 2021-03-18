Misima secondary infrastructure upgrade

The infrastructure project, worth K2 million, includes dormitories, mess facility and a teacher’s house.

Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, and Samarai-Murua MP, Isi Henry Leonard, said the infrastructure was vital given the growing student population.

“We need to build two double-storey dormitories. One for the male and one for the female students.

“Then we will have to expand the messing hall facility. We need to extend it because of the increased number of students. So we need to extend that, and build one more additional teacher’s house at the school,” said Minister Leonard.

Like many other existing infrastructures in Misima, the school was built during the era of the Misima Mine.

“The high school also was built through the Misima Mine Development Agreement and the National Government.

“Up until now that infrastructure was left to waste and they deteriorated very quickly.”

In addition to the infrastructure, Misima Secondary School will be the first recipient of the upgraded Misima water system.

A K2 million grant has been committed by the National Government for the projects.