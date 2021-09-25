Ministry program celebrated

The Church celebrates this event annually coinciding with the country’s Independence on September 16.

The theme this year is “keep youths rooted in the Lord” the church’s aim is to have youths to do things in the right way and avoid wickedness.

The Correctional Services pipes and drums band took to the march in their respective colors with each representing a purpose. Blue for devotion, yellow for service, green for recreation and red for salvation.

The four-day event includes marching, flag raising, creative dancing, drama and bible sessions and it started on 22 September and will end tomorrow.

This program is in line with the Government’s National Youth Policy 2020-2030 that is twice as great with the first being to address issues regarding the psychophysical, intellectual, cultural and spiritual development of young people as they grow.

The second is to address issues that have risen due to prolonged period of transition from a dependent stable condition in a family to finding employment and setting up independent household.

The development of the National Youth Policy 2020-2030 is an attempt to address the challenges, needs and aspirations of the young people toward building a better PNG.