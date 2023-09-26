Mine village receives new clinic

The newly unveiled clinic assumes a vital role as one of the catchment clinics for Tabubil Hospital, offering essential medical services, personnel, and a reliable supply of medical resources.

Village Ward Councillor, Roy Meki, commended the collaborative effort of the Migalsim community, OTML, and landowner companies' leaders in establishing the clinic. He urged community members to take responsibility for the facility, emphasizing the dedication and sacrifice that went into its realization.

Mr. Ilimbit expressed OTML's commitment to working with landowner representative bodies and companies to maximize benefits for mine villages and nearby communities. He also hinted at discussions with Tabubil Hospital on the possibility of extending these benefits to other mine villages and local communities.

The project received a total funding of K380,000, with OTML's Community Relations & Sustainability Department contributing K180,000, the Migalsim Community allocating K100,000 from their dividend payment from Mineral Resources Star Mountain (MRSM) and the Milum Group of Companies chipped in K100,000 through the Ok Tedi Landowners Royalty Investment Trust.

Starwest Limited spearheaded the project, with construction commencing in 2021.

The completion of these projects showcases the positive impact that can be achieved when landowner business entities, OTML, and local communities unite for a shared objective.

Migalsim, one of the six mine villages, is home to the Ok Menga hydro power station, which supplies approximately 75% of the power to Tabubil town and supports Ok Tedi's mill and mining operations.