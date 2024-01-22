Mine community receives medicine

Ramu NiCo donated medicines worth thousands of kina to the Kurumbukari Mine’s neighbouring Enakuai village clinic through its ongoing Community Development Fund (CDF) scheme.

The medicine request was made late last year by the Kurumbukari Landowners Association (KBK LOA) to Ramu NiCo Mine Ltd.

RNML Community Affairs deputy general manager, Albert Tobe said the KBK LOA made a really good decision to purchase vital medicines for the local people through the CDF scheme.

He said Ramu NiCo also delivers quarterly medicines to clinics along the project corridor under the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), which always had been enough supply in the past, due to low population.

“The current population of the villages has increased rapidly and the medicines provided quarterly by RNML now were not enough,” Tobe said.

Upon delivery, he said the clinic now had enough medicines, to provide good services for the local people’s health.

KBK LOA deputy chairman, John Tigavu said the clinic had served the people of Banu, Enakuai and other neighboring communities since the mine operated with quarterly medical assistance from RNML.

He said the CDF scheme was not stated in its MOA, but rather a willing program that Ramu Nico carried out in order to assist communities along the project corridor when it first started its operations in 2019.

“Under this scheme the KBK LOA has also been sponsoring students to institutions throughout the country, building classrooms and aid posts, purchasing vital medicines and constructing roads for communities within the KBK neighboring areas,” Tigavu said.

He urged everyone in Enakuai and neighbouring communities to take responsibility of their services and keep a nice social environment for RNML’s development.

Enakuai village Clinic Officer-in-Charge, Kop Koiti said he first started working at the clinic since 2011. The clinic had always been dependent on the medicines provided by RNML.

He thanked RNML for their donation and is dedicated to continue working to provide health care for the villagers.