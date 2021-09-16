Military Wives Sports Initiative

Trukai supplied 300 kilograms of Trukai medium grain rice in support of the tournament that will cater for over 360 Military wives from six different units that participated in this annual event.

The host unit, Force Support Battalion, thanked Trukai Industries Ltd for their support and efforts towards the military wives.

Commanding officer for the host unit, Lt Colonel Roderick Noyamefa said the main reason behind the games is to promote equal participation and to build confidence and unity among the women and in their home settings.

He expressed the service men who also appreciate the support committed to their wives whilst they serve their county and support like this could not have come at a more convenient time than now.

Trukai’s Marketing Manager, Maryanne Tom said the company is always happy to promote positive reinforcement through ventures like these in sports, and this event motivates the type of donations they help support.

The tournament runs from today until 18th of September on Saturday at the Murray Barracks courts.