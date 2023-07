FODE Principal, Anthony Rayappan said the students will sit for one week-mid examination this week.

He said all papers will be sent to the registry after each subject is completed.

FODE enrollment has been increasing every year and the centre expects more increase in students enrollment next year onwards.

Rayappan thanked the government for recognizing and supporting the FODE sector which will go a long way to invest in the education for Papua New Guineans.