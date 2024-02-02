Menyamya encouraged to welcome development

Member for Menyamya, Solen Loifa, encouraged his electorate, in Morobe Province, to welcome the growth of their district.

The lack of proper roads and basic services has always been a challenge for the remote Menyamya district.

Under the leadership of their young visionary leader, the rugged face of the electorate is slowly changing.

Speaking at the opening of their state-of-the-art Umba Community Health Post on Tuesday, Loifa encouraged the people of Kome Rural LLG to allow development to take place.

He drew attention to the proposed road link that will be built by the Wafi-Golpu Joint Venture from Kome Rural LLG to 40-Mile.

“Let the road run through; let’s open it. We are not worried about our trees, pandanus nuts (karuka), banana or red fruit (marita). We need roads. And you opened your arms and let the road through. That is commendable. Just like you opened your arms for this (health) service to be situated here.

“The government wants to come in but we ourselves stop them with our claims and say, ‘No, give us this amount first’. When the government does not meet those demands, services will bypass us and go elsewhere.

“What you are doing now is the right thing. When we embrace such services, they will take care of our community. We will not have to struggle anymore if we embrace services.”

Loifa said just like the road access from Menyamya Station to Umba, the locals of Ward 3 need to allow the link between Kome Rural LLG and Lae as that is where medical drugs and consumables will flow through to stock the new health facility.

“When we allow the construction of an upgraded road, medical supplies can be transported quickly for our benefit. You will no longer need to travel to Menyamya Station or Lae. It will be right here at your doorstep.

“If you’re going to Lae, you will need money for bus fare or to buy your scone while you’re at the hospital ward. We don’t even have a house in Lae so we will struggle and the situation will only worsen.

“Now that this service has reached our doors, we need to take care of it.”

(Menyamya MP, Solen Loifa, addressing the people of Kome Rural LLG during the opening of the new Umba Community Health Post on Tuesday, January 30th, in in Menyamya)