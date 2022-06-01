Mental health service closer to community

Minister for Health & HIV/AIDS Jelta Wong officiated the opening together with the Chairman of the DSCMH and Archbishop of Port Moresby, Cardinal Sir John Ribat, Msc.

Dr. Uma Ambi, Director for the Directorate for Social Change and Mental Health was thankful to Minister Wong for the elevation of mental health services in a matter of two years, a matter that she had struggled with, for many years to achieve.

“After a reform in mental health, in a nutshell, that we brought mental health to the society, that means to the people, not only to those who have a mental health problem but for everyone who has a mind. As long as we have a mind, we need help.

“So I want to tell you that this particular program basically to bring mental health to the primary mental health care. So I’m really thankful to the St. Therese Clinic because they opened their arm when I asked them, can I help? They gave me a room, they gave me this space.” Dr. Ambi expressed.

Dr. Ambi explained that operating this centre means that this important health service is brought closer to the community.

“People just walk in. This is like a walk-in place so people who have issues or whatever they have they just walk in, they just get a relaxation exercise or counselling for positive thinking or whatever they want to do, it is all done here,” Dr. Ambi added.

Minister Wong appreciated the nurses who are staff of the clinic and the nurses in general who dedicate themselves to health work in PNG, many times way above their area of duty.

“We don’t give too much credit to the nurses in our country, but they are like the spinal cords of our health system. Without the nurses, our health system would have collapsed a long time ago. They’ve gone above and beyond in all their fields of work and probably our nurses are the most sought after nurses in the world,” he said.

“They can do things that other countries would frown at but to save life, children’s lives they go above and beyond so my deep gratitude to the nurses that are here today and the nurses around the country.”

Chairman of the DSCMH, Cardinal Sir John Ribat emphasized that mental health service is for everyone and only for those who have a medical mental illness.

“I’m very happy, as chairman of the mental health board for social change and mental health to see these services really goes down to the local level. It’s no longer unapproachable like Laloki which is a psychiatrist mental health centre that is already a centre for the whole nation. But if we take it this way and bring it down to the local level, where centres like this, when people come to be able to seek help, they know that they can be assisted,” said the Cardinal.