Meeting challenges head on: Pomio

District administrator and Pomio District Development Authority Board CEO, Peter Peniat, made this statement at the opening of a renovated house for the resident medical officer at Warangoi rural hospital.

Peniat says though there are challenges, the DDA is working with the Open Member to continue to pursue development agendas.

He says there are a lot of important programs that need to be attended to in the district, which are gradually being addressed as funding is made available.

Peniat also acknowledged the good working relationship between the Pomio MP, the Pomio DDA Board and the district administration, saying this is a contributing factor to the trend of development in the district.

He further commended the visionary leadership of Pomio MP Elias Kapavore, who has the political will to move the district forward.

Health is a priority of the DDA and the housing of workers is gradually being addressed following funding availability.

Peniat emphasised that change can happen only through partnership between the government, its people and donor partners.

He advised that a special health grant sourced by the district has helped in the housing project as well as purchasing new ambulances for the health facilities.

The Pomio CEO also applauded the work of local contractor, Jiel Building and Maintenance, through its Managing Director, Daniel Lotu, for completing the housing project despite not receiving the full payment.