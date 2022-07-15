Mead Returns For Community Work

He said this during his meet with media, Mead had the chance to meet with BSP customers and staff and has been the ambassador for six years.

Mead is back in PNG on behalf of BSP to do some work in the community and help BSP in the process of giving out some grants and foundations they support.

“I met with BSP staff and customers and in the few days we got together so it is always an honour to come back to PNG.”

He added that he enjoyed his journey in his rugby league career facing ups and downs but he said it was time to shut that chapter down and open the next chapter which he still is in question.

“We need to focus on our junior level and that is something I want to pursue, short term and long term. So I’ll be a lot more focused on that area, but if the coaching role does come up I’ll have to weigh out the options,” Mead said.