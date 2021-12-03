Marorogo School Gets New Buildings

A new teacher’s house was also handed over to the school, the double classroom and the teacher’s house were built at a cost of K559, 953.89, funded by Petroleum Resources Gobe (PRG).

Construction for these infrastructure commenced in 2016. Progress was slow as lack of road link to the village made it impossible for vehicles to transport building equipment and material.

However, the need for service pushed the community to step up and take ownership. On the belief “My School, My Future” the community of Mararogo with support from PRG and Mineral Resources Development Company (MRDC) built the double classroom and teachers’ house themselves.

Head Carpenter, Kalu David said that building material were carried by the community themselves from Sembirigi to Marorogo, which is a 12km walk through a bush trek.

MRDC Managing Director Augustine Mano was on hand to present the brand new school infrastructures to the school and the community of Marorogo on Thursday 25th November 2021.

During the handover ceremony, Mr Mano stressed the importance of investing in quality education using income from oil and gas. He encourage students and the community to value education.

“You must get good education and strive to be better than me. I never thought I would become a managing director of a big organization but here I am.”

“You have the opportunity to be someone greater than me and this can only be realized through education.

“This is why Petroleum Resources Gobe has made education a top priority and investing heavily in delivering quality school infrastructure using its Community Infrastructure Trust Fund.”

Situated outside the corridor of the Gobe Oil Project, Marorogo Primary caters for many of the primary school children living in villages along the Erave/Semberigi area

For PRG, this project follows on from a similar project for Yanguri Elementary School, also in the same area, which received two new classrooms and a teacher’s house in July this year.