Market Promotes Work

The event held twice monthly at the museum is an ongoing occasion that promotes the work of vendors who are registered members of the Central Floriculture Association.

Though small, it attracts enough people within Port Moresby including expatriates who take time out on a weekend to purchase items ranging from bilums, home decorations, meri blouses of variety and plants to brighten up the home.

President of the association, Veronica Lou is the steer behind this event that has been ongoing for the last four years.

“We come out in this event to empower women from Central and also those living in Port Moresby. It is a way of getting rid of poverty within families when we engage women.

“We didn’t have any sponsors but we came out to improvise from what we have and with support from my family I helped to run this association to bring it to what it is today,” Mrs Lou said.

A bigger attraction is set for the independence week and preparations are underway to promote work of small SMEs within Central and NCD.

She thanked the National Museum Arts & Gallery for the space allocated to promote local entrepreneurship.