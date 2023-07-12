Manumanu church receives K20,000

The financial assistance was from the Office of Central Province Governor, Rufina Peter, who presented the cheque on Tuesday July 11, 2023.

West Red Scar Circuit chairman, Bisia Lahui in welcoming the delegates to the five-day church council meet which will run from Tuesday the 11th of July to Saturday the 15th of July 20023, said despite the difficult times the circuit has managed to survive through the blessing of God with whatever little they had.

Governor Peter in her address to the delegates and community of Manumanu welcomed all 96 delegates who travelled in for the five-day United Church council meet from Papa, Bogi, Lealea and all the villagers in between and reflected on the zeal of early Christian missionaries that brought the Good News to Papua New Guinea.

“As I was coming here (Manumanu) I am thinking about the missionaries who first landed on the shores in Manumanu and in PNG generally, at that time the country was not advanced the world was not advanced in technology.

“Reflecting on that to me, it just shows the missionary zeal that the early missionaries had. They were God focused and centred, they did not look at the weather and let that diminish their faith, they decided the land in the Southern Hemisphere called Papua New Guinea and was focused to bring the Good News (Sivarai Namona) to this place and they landed here,” Governor Peter stated.

The Central Governor than challenged the delegates as leaders of the Church to check themselves if they have that missionary zeal.

“We need it (missionary zeal) we need it in this time when you see the changes happening around you.

“If that is not laid we will be building in vain.

“So for me it’s in the development physical sense for you it’s in the spiritual sense.”

Governor Peter urged the delegates to pray for the missionary zeal that the early missionaries possessed, their tenacity and relentlessness in bringing the good news to our shores left horse tracks that still exist today and upon which the Central Governor wants to open up.

Governor Peter continued to urge those in attendance to continue to be grounded in the word of the Lord despite being overlooked and taken advantaged of, as a result of Central people being known as peaceful and spoke of one of her first priorities which is integral human development.