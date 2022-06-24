Manu Bus Stop Opened

A successful day it was as the National Capital District Commission (NCDC) today when opening the new Manu Auto-Port bus stop bay at 3-Mile.

Present to witness the launching of the bus stop bay were national and community leaders from Manu Auto-Port area, Dickson Tumu and bus drivers representative, Murphy Koka.

Mr Koka said bus stops are important to both passengers and bus drivers as it will bring about less complications for Police officers. Adding that this will also cause less congestion at the current bus stop.

“On behalf of all the bus drivers and boss crews we’d like to say thank you, this bus-stop will be of great benefit to us. Also to NCD Governor, if you could provide more bus stops and bigger, so that the public can get on the buses appropriately and safely.”

During the opening, NCDC highlighted that there are plans to build one more bus stop in front of the Port Moresby General Hospital and around the city, especially near big market places like Gordon.

NCDC also urged marketers and users of the bus stop to clean the area at all times.